Dorothy Jane (Elliott) Massey, 88, Scottsbluff

Dorothy Jane (Elliott) Massey passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Scottsbluff at the age of 88.

A family burial will take place on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 with a memorial service to be held at a later date to accommodate for the safety and comfort of all who would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dodie’s memory to the First United Methodist Church Choir Fund or the Regional West Medical Center Foundation. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Dodie was born in Scottsbluff on November 11, 1931, the daughter of John Gordon (Jack) and Catherine Camille (Leyda) Elliott. She attended school at Scottsbluff graduating valedictorian of the Scottsbluff High School class of 1949. She was involved in many school activities including choir and band; and was the drum majorette for the SHS marching band. She was also an accomplished marimba player. She attended the University of Nebraska on a Regents Scholarship and graduated with distinction with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1953. She was a member of Alpha Phi sorority, played in the Lincoln Symphony and was the 1950 Nebraska Sweetheart Queen.

She married James D. Massey at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff on July 12, 1953. She taught school at Scottsbluff High School until she began raising her family. She was an active volunteer in her community specifically donating over 2000 hours to the West Nebraska General Hospital auxiliary. Her volunteer roles included school PTA, and Cub Scout leader. Along with being a Sunday school teacher, Dodie was a faithful participant in the Chancel choir at First United Methodist church for 25 years. She was a 65-year member of P.E.O. chapter ET and a member of the Trustees of the University of Nebraska Foundation. She enjoyed traveling, golf, bridge, reading, and watching the activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Betty (Al) Metcalf, Katy (Roy) Yaley, and Jean Westervelt; her brother in law R.L. (Jean) Massey, and her niece Nancy Yaley.

Jim and Dodie have three children all of Scottsbluff; Jim Jr. (Barbie), John (Megan) and Sandy, four grandsons; Trevor (Leah), Jack, Ryan (Katlyn) and Jake; great grandchildren; Liam, Elliott, Blake and Tennasyn. Other survivors include her brother in law Ted Westervelt of Scottsbluff; her brother in law Roger (Carolyn) Massey of Lincoln; and Dallas (Paul) Snyder as well as many loved nieces and nephews.