Dorothy Jean (Dittenber) Kraft, 82, Mitchell

Dorothy Jean (Dittenber) Kraft, 82 of Mitchell died Saturday, November 1, 2020 at UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. Dorothy went home to be with her savior and her beloved husband, who she has desperately missed for the last seven years. A graveside service to celebrate Dorothy’s life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, NE with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. There will be no visitation. The family respectively requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Federated Church in Mitchell, NE. Online condolences may be made by viewing Dorothy’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements

Dorothy was born November 11, 1937 in Scottsbluff, NE to Henry and Elizabeth (Hartwig) Dittenber, the youngest of nine children. She was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mitchell, NE. Dorothy attended school in Mitchell and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1955 as class valedictorian; an accomplishment she was very proud of. On November 15, 1959; Dorothy married Robert Kraft and some years later had one daughter, Trisha. Dorothy and Bob were happily married for 53 years. Dorothy was a dedicated employee at Pinnacle Bank in Mitchell for over 30 years. She was a member of the Federated Church and acted as church treasurer for many years. Dorothy enjoyed baking and was especially known for her blackberry pies. Dorothy loved spending time with her two granddaughters and attending all of their activities when she was able. Dorothy loved baking with her granddaughters and providing them with their favorite sweet treats. The handwritten recipes of love she has passed down will be treasured by her daughter and granddaughters.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter Trisha Foote; son-in-law Ryan Foote and two beloved granddaughters Emma Elizabeth Foote and Ella Ryan Foote. Dorothy is also survived by three cherished sisters Esther Green, Helen Foos, and Lydia Reichert; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents and parents-in-law; sisters Amelia Huber, Clara (Henry) Schuldies, Katherine (Clarence) Buxman, Marie (Elmer) Stahla and brother Rhine (Leah) Dittenber; brothers-in-law Ruben Green, Harold Foos and Alex Reichert.

She is also preceded in death by her dear family of in-laws who made many memories at family picnics and get togethers Kate (William) Popp, Mary Kraft, Fred (Freda) Kraft, Pauline (Harold) Wamsley, Lydia (Henry) Schwartzkopf, Mike (Violet) Kraft, Ruth (Bill) Meyers, and Betty (Willard) Schmer.

The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.