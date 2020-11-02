Dorothy Lucille “Lucy” Keller passed away October 30th at Chimney Rock Villa. A funeral service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2pm with visitation at 1pm at Scottsbluff Zion Evangelical Church, with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Lucy was born January 6, 1924 to Pete & Margaret Kraus. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff and was very involved with the ladies guild. She lived in Bayard, Nebraska, until moving to Scottsbluff, where she was employed by Herbergers until her 70’s. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, embroidering dish towels, and arranging flowers. She moved into Regional West Villages and still played cards and bingo, and enjoyed visiting with fellow residents.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Richard) Schaffer of Torrington, WY, Ronald (Shirley) Keller of Scottsbluff, NE, Kenneth (June) Keller of Scottsbluff; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Pat) Kraus of Greeley, CO.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben, in 2000, and her four brothers.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Zion Evangelical Church, 3617 5th Avenue, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. We are very grateful to the staff and nurses if the Villages, Chimney Rock Villa, and Hospice for the wonderful care she received.