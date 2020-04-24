Dorothy Marie (Strauch) Nuss

On April 22, 2020 Dorothy went to be with her Lord and Savior and her family and friends that went before her.

Dorothy was born September 21, 1935 on a farm near Morrill, Nebraska to Phillip Strauch, Jr. and Anna (Littau) Strauch. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

On September 5, 1954, Dorothy became the bride of Herman David Nuss at Gering Zion Church. To this union two daughters were born.. Kimberly Ann on July 22, 1957 and Roxanne Lynn on September 29, 1960.

Dorothy attended school at Fairview 34 and in 3rd grade the family moved to the Sunflower School District and graduated in May of 1954. While in school she played softball, volleyball and was a cheerleader in Junior and Senior High. She was in 4-H several years taking cooking, sewing, home decoration and gardening. She served as a 4-H leader and Brownie Leader.

Dorothy was employed part-time by Ed Littlejohns Market in Mitchell while in High School. After graduation she was employed by the Scottsbluff County Welfare Department. Other employment included the Scottsbluff County Highway Department, Dr. LJ Gridley, Associated Grocers of Nebraska and Gering National Bank.

In January of 1974 Dorothy and her family moved to Watertown, Wisconsin where she was employed by Watertown National Bank until June of 1977, when the family returned to the Scottsbluff/Gering area. Dorothy was employed by Platte Valley Federal Savings and Loan and then by The Masek Companies. In February of 1985 Dorothy began employment with Andrew J Kleager at Edward Jones Investments and later Lisco Private Ledger. She retired in 2004. In 2006 Dorothy was employed part-time at Sinclair Super Shop until ill health forced her to retire in 2009.

Dorothy served as Sunday School Teacher, sang in the choir, and was a founding member and treasurer for the Friendship Circle Ladies Group at Gering Zion Church. She was also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary #998.

Dorothy was an avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching the Huskers, Broncos, and Green Bay Packers games as well as attending her grandchildren’s activities. Other hobbies included baking and decorating cakes, spending weekends making and average of 5 cakes. She enjoyed working word puzzles and reading but her passion was crocheting. Dorothy crocheted numerous afghans and doilies for each family member over the years, making sure each new born baby to the family had a special afghan.

Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 65 years; her daughters Kimberly Franco of Terrytown and Roxanne (Terry) Subjeck of Scottsbluff. Six grandchildren; Jeromy (Casie) Delgado of Scottsbluff, Brandon (Abby) Subjeck of Valentine, Nathan (Jamie) Subjeck of Scottsbluff, Krysta (Bryan) Yost of Great Lakes, Il; Jaime (Joey) Rohrer of Gering, Cheryl (Doug) Peters of Scottsbluff, Jennica (Tyler) Ivie of Ballard, UT. 12 great grandchildren Keon and Kambreigh Delgado, Brooklyn, Hattie, and Carter Subjeck, Ashlyn and Ayden Subjeck, Kayla Laity, Taylor-Lynn and Bryce Yost, Brodi and Wyatt Rohrer, Mariska DeWitt; brother-in-law Allen Kind of Watertown, WI; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carrie and Larry Fisher of Gering, NE; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her maternal/paternal grandparents, parents, siblings Phillip III, James Robert, Walter Leroy Strauch and Shirley Mae Kind; sister-in-law Juanita Strauch, brother-in-law Robert Schanaman and sister-in-law Darlene Schanaman.