Douglas Richard Pragnell, 70, Scottsbluff

Douglas Richard Pragnell, age 70, passed away peacefully Wednesday June 10, 2020 at his residence in Scottsbluff, NE.

LaGrange, WY at the community center at 11 am.

Doug was born June 9, 1950, in Bassano Alberta, Canada to Thomas and Patricia (Robinson) Pragnell. He joined a combine crew that brought him to Lingle, Wyoming in 1971 where he became a citizen of the United States. This is where he met his wife Alice. Together they raised four wonderful children. Later they divorced and remained close to their family.

He spent his years working in the trucking industry until he retired in 2002. Doug loved life, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doug was known for having a big smile, telling wild stories, giving all to everyone, crafts and for being with his family. He loved his grandkids more than anything in life. Famous grandpa Doug quotes “What do you think about that huh?” or “It’s a true story!”

Doug is survived by his siblings Donnie Pragnell, Leah (Carlton) Campbell, and Jimmy (David) Pragnell; sons Tom (Amy) Newman, and Tracy (Jenny)

Pragnell; daughter Jennifer Pragnell; Son-in-law Troy (June Castillo)

Jenkins; 20 grandkids, 7 great grandkids, numerous close family members, and longtime friends Lawrence and Trudy Ion.

Doug was preceded in death by daughter Tamie Schmekpepper and his parents Thomas and Patricia Pragnell.