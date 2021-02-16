Eduardo (Eddie) Ramirez, Sr., 70, Scottsbluff

Eduardo (Eddie) Ramirez, Sr., 70, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Cheyenne Reginal Medical Center. His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Friday, Feb 19, 2021 at Christ The King Catholic Church in Gering with Fr. Mike McDonald as Celebrant. Interment will follow at the Nebraska Veteran’s Cemetery in Alliance, NE. Visitation will be Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, with Rosary to follow at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Eddie’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated to the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Eddie’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com <http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com>. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eddie was born on November 22, 1950, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Martin and Concha (Esparza) Ramirez. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1968. He joined the US Army in 1969, soon after graduating. On April 22, 1972 he married Beverly Ballesteros, to this union 3 children were born. He retired from the US Army in 1989 with a rank of Sergeant First Class E7. In 1992, he moved his family back to his hometown, Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Where he worked various jobs including: Bailey’s Town and Country, Wal-Mart, and The Scottsbluff County Detention Center. After retirement, he volunteered much of time to the VA. He was divorced in 1998 and then remarried to Susan Narvais on August 13, 2010.

He absolutely loved being in the military. He took his oath to our Country very serious and he was honored to be a part of those who served, defended, and protected our Country. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Service Medal (1st OLC), Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (1 Bronze Star), Republic of Vietnam Gallantry, Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Air Assault Badge, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (Basic Level), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and the Riffle M-16 Experience Qualification Badge.

He loved dancing, camping, fishing, and being together with family and friends at barbeques and family events. He loved talking to people, giving advice to all his kids, and most importantly he loved to make people laugh. He and would do anything for friends and family without a second thought, no matter his health issues. He also enjoyed playing cards, and he was a faithful Husker and Broncos fan. He has touched many lives and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survived by his wife Susan; son Eduardo (Eddie) Ramirez Jr, daughter Virginia Ramirez (Brian Ivey Sr), son Jeff (Erika) Ramirez, and sister Inez Marquez; grandkids Alexis, Eddie III, Serena, Gabby, Kayden, Sianna, Jebin, and Maliah Ramirez, Mason Becker, Maric Vorse, Tillie Mitchell, Brian Jr and Brandon Ivey, and Aaron Escamilla; great-grandkids Armani, Lellani, Samaria, and Blakeleigh; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Preceded in death by his parents Martin and Concha Ramirez, sister Delphina and brother-in-law Jessie Gomez, brother Daniel Ramirez Sr, and nephew Marty Gomez.

“He never met a stranger. Every person in the world, to him, was just a friend he hadn’t met yet”, by Melanie Shaun.