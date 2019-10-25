Edward Monroe Hilzer, 92, Scottsbluff

Edward Monroe Hilzer, 92, of Scottsbluff, passed away on October 21, 2019 at his home. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Memorials may be given to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Edward was born July 17, 1927 at Minatare, Nebraska to Adam P. and Elizabeth (Sterkel) Hilzer. He received his education in Gering. Edward was united in marriage to Elsie L. Quindt on June 3, 1951 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He resided in the Gering-Scottsbluff area all of his life except for when he was in the service. He farmed in the Gering area from 1944-1952. He enlisted with the United States Marines on November 21, 1951 and served until his honorable discharge on November 5, 1953. He served during the Korean War.

Edward returned to farming following his discharge, farming in the Scottsbluff area from 1954-1986. In 1983, he and his wife opened E & E Gift Store. The store was one of the original stores to open in the Monument Mall in 1986. He retired in 1984. In 1995, he drove school bus for the Gering School District.

Edward was a lifetime member of Zion Evangelical Church where he served on the Church Board. He was a member of the Scottsbluff Elks Lodge #1367.

Edward is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Cynthia and Anthony Ward of Castle Rock, Colorado; son and daughter-in-law Roger and Mary Hilzer of Castle Pines, Colorado; grandsons: Jeff (Melissa) Schwab, Ben Hilzer, and A.J. Hilzer; great-grandson Aaron Schwab; great-granddaughters Courtney Schwab and Nicole (Kyle) Aubuchon; great-great-granddaughters Morgan and Alexa Aubuchon; great-great-grandson Cooper Aubuchon; step-grandsons Aaron, Andrew, and Clayton Ward; sister Norma Riddle of Renton, Washington; and nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Edward was preceded in death by his parents and wife Elsie in 2007.