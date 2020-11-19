Eileen L. Comstock, 83, Scottsbluff

Eileen L. Comstock, 83, of Scottsbluff, passed away Nov. 15, 2020. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM on Tues., Nov 24th with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Interment will be held at 1 PM on Wed., November 25, 2020 at the Union Highland Cemetery at Florence, CO. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Eileen’s honor may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Nebraska Chapter. Masks will be required for the Rosary and Funeral Mass. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Eileen was born January 25, 1937 to Frank and Mary Rocchio in Canon City, CO. She grew up in Florence, CO and graduated from Florence High School in 1955. She attended Colorado State College in Greeley, CO and graduated in 1959 with a degree in Education. She later earned a Masters Degree from Chadron State College.

Eileen was hired by Scottsbluff Public Schools in 1959 to teach business courses. She taught business courses at Scottsbluff High School for 29 years and also was a Reading teacher at Lincoln Heights and Bryant Elementary Schools for three years.

Eileen was an active member of St. Agnes Catholic Church. In retirement she volunteered for Regional West Medical Center. She was an adjunct faculty member at Western Nebraska Community College where she taught adult computer courses. Eileen was also on the board for the Friends of the Scottsbluff Public Library.

Eileen is survived by her brother Frank Rocchio of Colorado Springs, CO; her son Darrin Comstock of Omaha, NE and her grandchildren Gina Comstock of Omaha, NE and Melissa Comstock of Omaha, NE.