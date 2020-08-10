Eleanor (Troy) Henderson, 98, formerly of Oshkosh, passed away July 22, 2020 at the home of her daughter Kathleen Simmon. She was born to Lottie (Radke) and Oscar Troy on August 19, 1921.

After graduating from Lisco High School in 1940, she worked at the Garden County Courthouse. She moved to Hollywood, California where she worked at the Brown Derby. She married Warren G. Henderson December 6, 1941 in Hollywood. They moved back to Nebraska and on December 6, 1942 they had their first daughter Barbara, on their first wedding anniversary. They had three more daughters Cynthia, Patricia (deceased) and Kathleen. They had two sons Kent and Daniel (deceased). She had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and she will be buried in a service next to her husband held at the Oshkosh Cemetery on Saturday, August 22at 10:30 a.m.