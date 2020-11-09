Eleanore Dahmer, 97, passed away at Heritage Estates in Gering, Nebraska, on November 6, 2020. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Entombment will be at Lake View Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI, and a family service will be held at a later date in Wisconsin. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated towards missions at a later date.

Eleanore was born January 1, 1923, in Pickett, Wisconsin, to John and Katherine (Lauterschlager) Pfaffenroth. She grew up in the Pickett-Oshkosh, WI, area where she received her education. She married Edwin Dahmer of Sheboygan, WI, on August 2, 1947, at Grace Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, WI. He preceded her in death on December 23, 1994.

The Dahmers lived in Sheboygan, WI, until Pastor Dahmer went into the ministry in 1962. They lived in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Colorado.

Pastor Dahmer retired from full-time ministry in 1985. They then moved to Oshkosh, WI, where they spent their retirement. After the death of her husband, Eleanore returned to Scottsbluff, NE, in 1996 to be near her children. She was a member of Emmanuel Congregational Church of Scottsbluff.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy Lynn and Marshall Sheets of Scottsbluff; siblings, Catherine Irmer of Phoenix, AZ, Dorothy Stuhlmacher of Milwaukee, WI, Irene (Donald) Ruhl of Fort Morgan, CO, Lawrence (Dorothy) Pfaffenroth, and Samuel (Delpha) Pfaffenroth, and brother-in-law, David Glaze, all of Oshkosh, WI.

She was welcomed to heaven by her husband, her beloved son, Jeff, her parents; three brothers, Dave, John, and Albert; and five sisters, Loraine, Margaret, Lydia, Ruth, and MaryAnn.

She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She will be remembered for her contentment in The Lord and her life of service to him and to her family. Even after the stroke that confined her to a wheelchair in 1998, she always said, “I’m fine; I’m lucky to have my health. The Lord has been good to me.”