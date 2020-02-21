Ellen Hoxworth, 86, Bridgeport

Ellen Hoxworth, 86, of Bridgeport, passed away on February 19, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. At her request, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Morrill County Community Hospital Foundation or the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Ellen was born September 1, 1933 at Mullen, Nebraska to Floyd and Beryl (Faith) Garrett. She received her education in the Whitman, Nebraska schools, graduating from Curtis High School. She attended the West Nebraska General Hospital School of Nursing and spent over 50 years working in the nursing career she loved.

Ellen was united in marriage to Elwyn Hoxworth on November 4, 1955 at Gering, Nebraska. They made their home in Bayard until moving to Bridgeport in 1979. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport.

Ellen is survived by her husband Elwyn, daughter Faith, and grandpup Izzy whom she adored.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bernard.