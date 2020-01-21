Elmer Cwach, 85, Mitchell

Elmer Cwach, 85, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. His burial will take place on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Mitchell Valley Cemetery in Mitchell, NE. Online condolences may be made by viewing Elmer’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Elmer Cwach was born 30 May 1934 to Joseph and Katherine Cwach at Yankton SD. At age 17 he had his right leg amputated due to bone cancer. He attended Yankton State Teachers College and obtained a degree in Secondary Education. While attending summer school in Spearfish SD he met, and soon married Dorothy Wang McKean. The family then moved to Huron SD, were they both had teaching jobs. After two years they went to work for the BIA, teaching on the Turtle Mountain (ND) and Pine Ridge (SD) Indian Reservations. They both retired from these jobs. After retirement they resided in Sturgis SD, Chadron Ne and finally Gering NE. He was residing at the Mitchell Nursing home at the time of his death on Jan 17.

He was preceded in death by brothers Clarence and Luvern and sisters Angela, Loraine, and Mavis, as well as his wife, Dorothy.

Elmer is survived by step-children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.