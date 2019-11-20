Elmer LaVern Cudaback, 87 entered into rest at Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Elmer was born to Maurice L and Lena E (Johnston) Cudaback on June 3, 1932 in Riverdale, Nebraska. He grew up in Riverdale with 4 brothers and 1 sister. He graduated from high school May 18, 1950 and entered the United States Navy in 1950. He was honorably discharged on . On September 23, 1955 he married Edith Irene Ross at the First Christian Church in North Platte, Nebraska. They have five daughters. Elmer loved building and flying model airplanes, gardening and painting scenic pictures.

Elmer is survived by his daughters: Yvonne (Bill) Kleich, Carolyn (Don) Carlyle, Debra Schol, Tamie (Robert) Schol and Sheryl (Kenneth) Schulte; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers Jim and Bob Cudaback and one sister Jane Rumbeck.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Cudaback, parents Maurice and Lena Cudaback and brothers Ron and Jack Cudaback.