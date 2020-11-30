Elodie M. Curr, 88, Gering

Elodie M Curr, age 88, of Gering, Nebraska died on November 28, 2020, at Regional West Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, December 3, at 2pm at Christ the King Catholic Church, with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30pm, at which point the rosary will be prayed. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial has been established to Christ the King and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Elodie was born November 2, 1932 in the Bronx, New York, to Joseph and Jospheine (Martins) Faulhaber. She graduated from Sunny Side Queens High School and married John Curr in 1950 in The Bronx and they later made their home in Long Island. To this union, 5 sons were born, Johnny, Steve, Joe, Michael, and Peter. She was a loving mother and ensured that her sons had a good Catholic upbringing. Their family moved to Scottsbluff in 1973. In Elodie’s later years, she worked for the local Panhandle Co-op grocery store.

Survivors include sons, Johhny, Joe, Michael, and Peter; brother, John Faulhaber; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John, and her son, Steve.