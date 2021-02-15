Elsie (Henkel) Blome, 91, Bridgeport

Elsie (Henkel) Blome, 91, of Bridgeport, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2021 at Skyview of Bridgeport. Her funeral service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bridgeport with Reverend Allen Strawn officiating. Interment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. Viewing will be on Wed, Feb 17 from 4-7pm at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Elsie’s honor be made in care of the church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Elsie’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com <http://www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com>.

Elsie was born on Oct 21, 1929 in Bayard, NE to Phillip and Mary (Wise) Henkel, Sr. She attended school in Bayard and was later united in marriage to Herman E. Blome on Feb 8, 1953 at Hope Congregational Church in Bayard and they were blessed with two children, Janet in 1958 and Edward in 1959. They farmed south of Bridgeport. Elsie worked along with Herman on the farm. She was a wonderful wife and mother, but she also had a talent for music, playing both the accordion and piano. She also liked to cook, and we remember when the homemade noodles were spread across the beds to dry and the cabbage burgers ready to eat after school. Her blackberry dumplings were always a special treat. She loved cooking and crocheting, and her special joy was sitting in the swing with her puppies!

Elsie was a very hard worker and for most of her life she milked the cows and sold the cream for extra money. She gardened and canned and filled the house with plants and flowers. She always helped wherever she could. She had a hard time saying, “I love you”. In fact, when you would tell her “I love you”, she would just say “OK”. It was only the last couple of years that she would say “I love you” back. The last words to her son were “I love you” and that will always be a special memory.

She is survived by her daughter Janet Blome of Bridgeport; son Edward (Connie) Blome of Gering; brothers Phillip (Linda) Henkel, Jr and Harry (Phyllis) Henkel all of Bayard; brother-in-law Reiney Meter of Bayard and John Dillman, Sr of Scottsbluff; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Herman, sisters Irene Mehling, Esther Meter, Mary Ann Frick, Lydia Schmall, Helen Dillman and infant sister Mollie who died at birth, brothers-in-law Harry Schmall, Don Frick, Bennie Mehling, and nephews Teddie Mehling and Harry allen Schmall.

She will be sincerely missed by all who knew her.