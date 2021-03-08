Elwyn Hoxworth, 89, Bridgeport

Elwyn Hoxworth, 89, of Bridgeport, passed away at home on March 4, 2021 with his daughter by his side. At his request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Scalpel At The Cross mission www.scalpelatthecross.org or the Bridgeport Alumni Association Scholarship Fund PO Box 901 Bridgeport, NE 69336. Online condolences may be left on his profile at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com

Elwyn was born April 18, 1931 at Bridgeport, Nebraska to Clifford and Irene (Hall) Hoxworth. He graduated from Bridgeport High School. Elwyn served in the United States Air Force from July 17, 1951 until his honorable discharge on June 23, 1954. Elwyn was united in marriage to Ellen Garrett on November 4, 1955 at Gering, Nebraska. The couple made their home in rural Bayard until moving to Bridgeport in 1979.

Elwyn is survived by his daughter Faith Hoxworth; brother Richard (Judy) Hoxworth; sister-in-law Barb Hoxworth; many beloved nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews, and great-great-nieces; and granddog Izzy.

Elwyn was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ellen on Feb 19, 2020, brother Lemoyne, and sister and brother-in-law Marjorie and Clark Sorensen.