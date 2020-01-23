Esther Crawford, 89, Oshkosh

Esther Crawford, 89, of Oshkosh passed away early Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home.

Memorial Services are being planned for the Spring and will be posted when available.

Memorials in Esther’s name can be made to the Oshkosh United Methodist Church (310 W 3rd Oshkosh, NE 69154) or to the Regional West Garden County Foundation-Nursing Home (1100 W 2nd St. Oshkosh, NE 69154)

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Crawford family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.