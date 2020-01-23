class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-435582 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Esther Crawford, 89, Oshkosh

January 23, 2020
June 11, 1930 - January 23, 2020

Esther Crawford, 89, of Oshkosh passed away early Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at the Regional West Garden County Nursing Home.

Memorial Services are being planned for the Spring and will be posted when available.

Memorials in Esther’s name can be made to the Oshkosh United Methodist Church (310 W 3rd Oshkosh, NE 69154) or to the Regional West Garden County Foundation-Nursing Home (1100 W 2nd St. Oshkosh, NE 69154)

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Crawford family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.

