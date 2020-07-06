Eva G. Kallhoff, 95, Sidney

Eva G. Kallhoff, age 95 of Sidney, NE. passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at home in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Robert Karnish officiating. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery in Kimball, NE. There will be no Rosary or Wake Services. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Still Chapel to sign Eva’s register book. The casket will be closed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to St. Patrick’s Kitchen Remodel or Shriners Children’s Hospital. You may view Eva’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com .

Eva Gloria Kallhoff was born in Oshkosh, NE. on December 18, 1924 to Dominic and Annette (Vallaro) Lussetto from San Ponso and Valperga Italy. She was the youngest of nine children. She graduated from Broadwater High School in 1944. She was a majorette and loved twirling her baton for the High School band.

On September 20, 1944 Eva was united in marriage to Bob Kallhoff in Dalton, NE.

Eva worked at Fix Pharmacy in Sidney until retirement. She loved playing cards with her family and played in numerous Bridge Clubs. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Patrick’s Rummage House and helping the Altar Society with dinners. She cherished her family and many friends.

Survivors include her two daughters, Alene Schilz of Kimball, NE and Annette Wallace and her husband Luke of Omaha, NE; her grandchildren Corrie Nagel and husband Bob of Lincoln, NE; Rob Schilz and wife Soni; Kristen Sprenger and husband Travis all of Sidney; Jason Andersen of Parker, CO; great-grandchildren Shayla Havlat and husband Brandon of Pleasant Dale, NE; Shawn Nagel and wife Cierra of Lincoln, NE; Ryan Schilz, Tom and Ben Karnik, Ashlyn and Braden Sprenger all of Sidney, great-great grandchildren Hanna and Blake Havlat and Trumyn Nagel; brother-in-law Jerry Kallhoff and wife Linda of Chadron, NE; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters, husband, and son-in-law Alan Schilz.