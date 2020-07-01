Eva G. Kalloff, 95, Sidney

Eva G. Kallhoff, age 95, of Sidney, NE passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M., Monday July 6, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney, NE with Father Robert Karnish officiating. Burial will follow in the Kimball Cemetery in Kimball, NE. There will be no Rosary or Wake Services. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Eva’s register book. Casket will be closed. You may view Eva’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com .

A complete obituary will be published when available.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Eva’s care and funeral arrangements.