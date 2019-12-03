Eva R. (Rowe) Couch, 96, Scottsbluff

Eva R. (Rowe) Couch, age 96, of Scottsbluff, passed away on November 29, 2019, at the Northfield Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday afternoon, December 5, from 2-4:00 P.M. at the Residency dining room at 2100 Circle Drive, in Scottsbluff. According to the family’s wishes, memorials may be made to the Nebraska Children’s Home, the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff, and the Riverside Discovery (Zoo). Online condolences may be made for the family by following the link: www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Eva was born in Sheridan, Missouri on May 3, 1923, to Ethel (Dunkle) and Stanford Rowe. The family then moved to Henry, Nebraska where she graduated from Henry High School. It was there that she met her future husband, Carroll Couch, and they were later married in Baltimore, Maryland where she worked in a machine gun factory while Carroll was overseas. After the war, they moved back to Henry and owned and operated the Henry Confectionary Store for 13 years, during which they had three daughters, Betty, Beth and Janice. They moved to Lyman in 1959, where Carroll was president of Farmers State Bank.

She loved sports, traveling, sewing, dolls, collecting miniatures and following all activities of their daughters. They moved to Northfield Villa in 2000 where she lived out her remaining years.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Stanford Rowe; brothers, Marvin, Frank, and Dean; and sisters, Doris and Mary Lou.

Left to cherish Eva’s memory are her brother, Robert Rowe; three daughters, Betty (Kermit) Wolff, Beth (Harlan) Trupp, and Janice (Dennis) Schmitz; six grandchildren; and twelve grandchildren.

Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.