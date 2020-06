Evelyn M. Bricker, age 92, of Scottsbluff, NE and former Sidney resident, passed away in Scottsbluff, March 31, 2020. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, NE.

You may view Evelyn’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com .

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Evelyn’s care and funeral arrangements.