Fernando E. Camacho-McBride, 23, Scottsbluff

Fernando E. Camacho-McBride 23 of Scottsbluff passed away November 25th,2020 in Scottsbluff.

Fernando was born June 5th, 1997 to George Camacho and Alana White Dress. At the age of 5 he came to live with Todd and Semelee McBride and was adopted September 8th, 2006 by the McBrides. Fernando received his early education at Mitchell Elementary and then at Gering Public Schools. He was a member of Christ the King Church where he was baptized, received his first communion, and served as an alter boy. Fernando had a deep faith and was proud of his Native American heritage. Fernando enjoyed wrestling, baseball, basketball, and watching football. He played the trumpet in jr. high and high school and enjoyed all kinds of music. He loved playing video games and hanging out with friends. His favorite meal was Indian tacos. Fernando had an infectious smile and was loved by everyone who met him. Fernando was loving, loyal, kind, and cared deeply for those he loved. His most amazing accomplishment was becoming a father. His son Ezra was the light of his life and he was so proud of him and loved him completely. Fernando will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his son Ezra Warren Pourier, his biological parents George Camacho and Alana and Ginger White Dress, biological brothers Jorge Camacho, Isiah White Dress, biological sister Andrea Darley, his parents Todd and Semelee McBride, siblings YN3 Kindra McBride, USN, Estrella Cota, Rosemary Cota, Malachi McBride, Melena Cota, Frank McBride, and Michael McBride, maternal grandparents Larry and Deb Leinweber, Rita Lux, Phillip G White Dress, and Judy Conley, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by maternal grandparents Rebecca I Rocky Mountain and paternal grandparents Ruby Mata, Manuel Camacho, Merle (Ed) and Donna McBride, and several uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may visit the Gering Memorial Chapel on Friday 9-2pm to sign the register book. Masks are required upon entrance and limited groups of 8-10 people at a time. A private family Funeral Mass will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. Live streaming will be available through Christ he King on YouTube.