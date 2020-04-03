Florence R. Kasza (Schaneman), 93 formerly of Scottsbluff, Nebraska completed her life journey on Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, in Bellevue, Nebraska. She made her transition in peace and comfort thanks to the nursing staffs at Heritage Ridge Assisted Living and Serene Hospice Care.

Florence was born January 1, 1927 in Minatare, Nebraska to George and Marie (Dahlinger) Schaneman. She received her education in Scottsbluff County schools. She married William (Bill) Kasza on March 7, 1948 at the First Church of God in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Florence worked at the Scottsbluff Cannery during WWII and as a Telephone Operator while Bill served in Korea.

Florence’s main love in life was raising her three boys, John, Jim and Jeff. She enjoyed dressing them up for school Halloween parties and ensuring they attended Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. Later in life she provided day care for several years, treating each child as her own, and also worked at Cawley’s Potato Chip Factory. She retired after working in housekeeping for several years at the Scottsbluff Country Club.

Florence’s main hobbies included cooking and baking, embroidering towels and pillow cases, crocheting, and sewing, making several of her own clothes early in her life. While not a formal master gardener, she could grow bountiful vegetable gardens filling autumn days canning her harvests. She loved flower gardening as well, particularly roses. Florence was also an avid collector of dolls. She was a member of First Church of God and the VFW Auxiliary.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband William Kasza, brother LeRoy Schaneman (Mary Jo), and numerous aunts and uncles.



Survivors include her sons John (Diana), Holland Michigan; Jim (Debra), Gering Nebraska, and Jeff (Marlene) Bellevue Nebraska; grandchildren, Jeremy and Tiffany; brothers and sisters, Don (Eunice) Schoeneman, Robert Schoeneman, Lorraine Conrad, Richard Schaneman, Martha (Rev. Arthur) Siegfried, Frances Johnson, Barbara Tallmon; and many nieces and nephews.



Private family services will be held at Sunset Memorial Park where Florence will be laid to rest next to the love of her life. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. www.dugankramer.com