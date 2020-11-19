Like the wings stolen from an angel, like pedals torn from a rose, like a dove lost in the storm, on November 15th, 2020, Frances Esparza Dunquez went to in the Lord’s arms. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Michael McDonald officiating. A vigil service will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Inurnment will be 12:00 noon, Monday, November 23, 2020, in Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. A memorial has been established in care of the family for future masses in honor of Frances. Online condolences may be made by visiting Frances’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Born on October 4th, 1927 in Rotan, Texas to Cruz and Josefa (Castañeda) Esparza. Frances was born into a hard world. Like all strong Catholics, however, she endured. Born to a family of modest means, what may have been lacking in money and resources, was the strongest sense of loyalty and sacrifice. A woman ahead of her time, Frances knew what she wanted, she knew where she wanted to go, and she knew what was important to her. However, none of it mattered when the family came calling.



At a young age, she was not settled on the domestic life. She yearned for knowledge, she had the brain to pursue academia, then the family needed her and she traded schoolbooks for fieldwork. She didn’t complain.

She sought adventure. With her sister, she pursued it, although, when family needed her, she set aside her personal ambitions and did what needed to be done. She came back home.

A victim of love, she trusted the wrong man. Soon, she endured the loss of her first child, a beautiful young daughter born still. A beautiful young daughter she now rests with. She didn’t complain.



A son, her only son, followed. Preceded in death by Richard Martinez, he made all of the struggle to this point worth it. Like her family before, her son became her life. A life she would risk to make sure he had his. She didn’t complain.

With little money to provide, and only the strength of her heart and the Grace of God, she devoted every minute making sure her boy had what he needed. And in time, that love extended to her surviving grandsons, Sean Martin of Fresno, CA. and Anthony Martinez of Spokane, WA and her surviving daughter-in-law, Evelyn Martinez, of Janesville, CA.



It is this generous and selfless nature most will remember, most will mourn. A woman of many passions, she devoted her life to others and to the Church. This love was felt through the food she prepared, most notably her baked goods, for it was her way of taking care of people.

One of the hardest sights in life is to see a strong person cry, however, now is not a time to mourn. It’s an opportunity to celebrate the life of a beautiful, selfless woman. A woman, who is no longer crying.

Frances was preceded in death by her Father Cruz Esparza, May 3, 1884 – September 3, 1966; Mother Josefa Castaneda, May 3, 1897- January 9, 1951; Sister Juana Lara, June 24, 1913 – August 19, 1976; Sister Concha Ramirez, March 25, 1917 – March 4, 2008; Brother Daniel Esparza, February 29, 1920 – May 4, 2005; Brother Paul Esparza, March 5, 1921 – March 3, 1974; Sister Celia Guadarrama, February 17, 1924 – March 25, 2000; Sister Stella; Eustolia Leon, November 9, 1925 – February 17, 2018; Brother Cruz Esparza, Jr., March 21, 1929 – February 23, 1989; Brother Benito Esparza, July 25, 1944 – May 4, 2016; Son Richard Esparza Martinez, July 16, 1952 – March 18, 2015.