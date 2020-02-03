Frances F. Miller, 90, rural Dalton

Frances F. Miller, 90, of rural Dalton passed away Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 at the Sidney Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Sidney, NE November 10th, 1929 to Samuel Floyd (Pat) and Irene Nettie Irwin. Frances was married to Kenneth Wayne Miller on March 22, 1953. They lived in Sidney until moving to the farm by Dalton until her death. To this union they had four boys; Dennis W., Steven D., Darrell E., and Randal D. Miller.

As a young girl she attended school at District 8. She then attended school in Sunol graduating in 1946. Frances attended University Nebraska at Lincoln before transferring to Immanuel Nursing School in Omaha where she became an RN. Upon graduation, she worked as a school nurse at Sidney High School, and then at Sidney Memorial Hospital and later for C. B. Dorwart and L. S. O’Holleran. She retired from nursing in 1978.

Frances was very active in her church, involved in E.L.C.W., O.D.O., and enjoyed garden and card clubs. She also enjoyed quilting, bowling, gardening, playing cards and attending the activities of her sons and grandchildren. She was a member of Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran and attended United Church of the Plains in Dalton.

Frances is survived by husband Kenneth of Dalton, NE, sons Dennis (Sara) of Lincoln, NE, Steve (Tammy) of Sidney NE, Darrell (Beth) of Milford NE, Randy (Tracy) of Sidney, NE. Grandchildren Jessica Miller, Jenna (Nick) Hall, Jennifer (Sev) Vasquez, Blake Miller, Kelsey (Rob) Salistean, Matt (Lucinda) Miller, Ali (Trevor) Headley, Tyler (Kali) Miller. Great-grandchildren Davian, Malia and Nia Jones, Koby and KeeLee Hall, Izzy and Addy Vasquez, Ayla and Bram Salistean,. Sister Shirley (Bob) Walgren Columbus, NE, Brother Floyd (Lorraine) Irwin, Tofield, Alberta.

Frances is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Irene Irwin. Brothers in-laws and sisters in-laws Floyd (Frances) Miller, Bob (Martha) Miller, Sue (Stan) Nelson, Laverne Miller, Clarence (Margene) Miller, Donny (Vernie) Miller, Jean (Dean) Hiner.

Memorials have been established to the Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church or donors choice.