Frances Jean Kain Wilkinson, 73, Scottsbluff

Funeral services for Frances Jean Kain Wilkinson age 73 of Scottsbluff NE, who died July 5, at Regional

West Medical Center, will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:30 am MST at St Theresa Catholic Church, Mitchell, NE with Father Michael McDonald officiating, Burial will be July 14, at 11:00 am CST the Morning View Cemetery Wallace, NE. Visitation will be Sunday, July 12 at St Theresa Catholic Church from 3-6 pm with rosary at 6:00 p.m. A memorial has been established to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

She was born August 19, 1946 at North Platte NE, to Aaron Kain and Lois Hendrickson and received her early education from Wallace Elementary school and graduating from Wallace High School, Wallace NE and attending the University of Nebraska/Chadron State College in Interior Design and Teaching. She married Jim D. Wilkinson on June 3, 1968 at Wallace NE and made their home at Morrill NE and Scottsbluff NE. She worked at Region I Office of Human Development for 31 years, putting her heart and soul into advocating for adults with special needs, while raising a family. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines and Windsong Chorus. She also enjoyed camping, traveling and hanging out with friends and her sisters.

Survivors: Husband: Jim D Wilkinson, Sons: Jason and Jarod Wilkinson Daughter in Law: Julie Wilkinson

Grand Children: Jessica, Justine, and Jake Wilkinson and Martha and Molly Wilkinson, Sisters: Patrica Knaub her husband Robert Knaub, Linda Monson.

She was preceded in death by: Parents: Aaron and Lois Kain In Laws: Jim and Jessie Wilkinson, Brother In law: John Monson.