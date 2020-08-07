Frances Joanna (Houk) Romey, 76, Scottsbluff

Frances Joanna (Houk) Romey, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home in Scottsbluff on August 6, 2020.

Frances was born in Pekin, Illinois to John and Mary Houk on July 3, 1944. She attended Scottsbluff High School for 9th grade, and received her GED in 1992, going on to attend Western Nebraska Community College. She was married to Donald Gus Romey on June 28, 1969 in Van Nuys, California. She was a domestic engineer. Gardening and cooking were some of her favorite activities, and she loved to crochet.

She is survived by her son, Bill (Sheila) Romey of Natrona, WY; daughter, Terresa (Dave) Romey of Minatare, NE; son, Buck (Tina) Romey of Gering, NE; daughter, Katrina (David) Nagel of Lyman, NE; son, Matthew (Darilee) Romey of Black Hawk, SD; brother, Laine Houk of St. Charles, MO; Sister, Danita Houk of Scottsbluff, NE; 14 grandkids, and 12 great grandkids.

Preceding her in death are her sister, Wanda Mullins; brother, Merle Houk; and grandsons, Chris “Romey” and Dylan “Buster” Peters.

Per her wishes, Frances will be cremated.