Frances Mary Lukassen, 89, Kimball

Beloved by family and friends, Frances Mary Lukassen, 89, of Kimball, passed away peacefully at Heritage Estates in Gering on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Born on September 24, 1930 to Adolph and Eva (Karges) Kresha, Frances Mary Lukassen, aka Mother Mary was raised in a large family where money was scarce but love abundant. She learned the value of hard work, making sacrifices and above all else, the importance of family. She attended school at Osceola and Midland College in Fremont Nebraska. Her sister introduced her to Howard James Lukassen and on May 26,1951 they were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball. Mary taught at a rural school in the county for several years. Beside Howard, they farmed and raised a family of 6 children. Once the children were grown she was employed at Kimball High School and the Kimball Senior Center as a Certified Dietician. As a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for over 69 years,she was a big part of the Altar Society. She had a talent for quilting, and exhibited them at the county fair. Mary was a past 4-H leader, a member of the Eagles club in which she had served as past president. For many years she served on the board of Aging of Western Nebraska. She spent countless hours doing volunteer work in the community. Mary enjoyed baking and was famous for her pies but was also known as the “Cinnamon Roll Queen”. To know Mary you would understand that as the head of the family and farm for so many years after losing Howard, she set an example for each generation about life’s most important lessons; how to find joy in every single day, how to find good in everyone you encounter and to love unconditionally.

Survivors include her children: Wanda Toombs of Wheatland, WY., Nadine (Tom) Timmons of Byers, CO., David (Trish) Lukassen of

Kimball, NE., Patricia (John) Bauman of Aurora, MO., and Chris (Harold) Ball of Brush, CO.; Marty (Barb) Lukassen of Kimball,

Ne.,14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Mary is survived by sister-in-laws Pat Kresha of Brighton, CO, Irene and Lucy

Kresha of Columbus, NE; brother-in-laws Gene Thomas of Kirk, CO and Harold Witulski of Beatrice, NE.

She will be greeted by her parents, husband, son-in-law Robert Toombs and 19 brothers and sisters.

Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball. Mass of Christian

Burial with Father Robert Karnish and Mike McDermott officiating will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 also

at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Kimball. Inurnment will be held at the Kimball cemetery. Due to Covid-19 services will be limited

to family. Both services will be live streamed and can be accessed by visiting the Cantrell Funeral Home Facebook page.