Frank Cornel Wiers, 82, Mitchell

On Friday, April 17th, 2020, Frank Cornel Wiers went to be with his Lord and Savior who he loved very much and lived for through his testimony. He was 82 years old and passed at his home in Mitchell, Nebraska that evening with his wife, Darlene Wiers, at his side.

Frank was born on January 18th, 1938, in Holland, Michigan to Angie (Koistra) and Herman Wiers, his beloved parents. He was preceded in birth by his older sisters; Hildreth Humphrey, Fae Ise and his older brother, Floyd Wiers. Frank and his family moved from Michigan to Colorado during his childhood because he struggled with asthma. He graduated from South High School in Denver, Colorado in 1956. After graduation he attended Bible school for one year.

He met his wife, Darlene, at a Youth for Christ event and they were married in June of 1961. They were married for 58 years. Together they had three children: Donald Ray (deceased), Lynda Kay and Kathy Fay. Frank Wiers was a loving, kind husband and father. He studied and learned the automotive body trade and started his own business – Frank’s Auto Body & Paint. He always worked hard at his occupation and was able to support his family for over thirty years with his shop.

Frank began a personal relationship with Jesus as a teenager and loved and served the Lord for the rest of his life. He always had a passion for reading the Word of God and was committed and active in the church and helped wherever he was needed. He had a heart to tell people about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his beloved wife Darlene Wiers, their daughters and sons-in-law, Lynda (Wiers) and Scott Clark, Kathy (Wiers) and Wayne Needham; their grandchildren, Landon Clark; Whitney (Clark) and Robert Larson; Shelby Clark and Hayley (Clark) and Derek Biltjinitis; Savannah (Wiers) and Christian Merritt; and two great-grandsons, Isaac Clark and Killian Merritt. And finally, by his brother Floyd Wiers. Frank is predeceased by their son, Donald Wiers; his older sisters, Hildreth (Wiers) Humphrey and Fae (Weirs) Ise and their spouses.

The family will be holding a private memorial service, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, and are thankful for all the thoughts and prayers for all those who know the family. Thank you. Online condolences may be made by visiting Frank’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com.