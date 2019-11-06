Frank Lozoya, Sr., 81, Scottsbluff

Frank Lozoya Sr., 81, of Scottsbluff, passed away November 1, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center.

There will be a rosary service at 6:00PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral services will be 2:00PM on Saturday, November 9 at Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Scottsbluff.

Frank was born in 1938 to Serapio and Amelia Lozoya. He spent most of his youth working fields to help his family make ends meet. He attended local rural schools for his early education. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1957. While attending SHS, he played and lettered in football. He always was a very good boxer, boxing for the SERC Eagles and also for the Navy. He also exceled at baseball for the Bluffs traveling baseball team.

He worked as a framing foreman at B&C Steel and set monuments for Herstead Monument company and also at Kelly Bean for many years. He was most proud of his service to his country in the U.S. Navy.

Frank is survived by his son Frank Jr., sisters: Maria, Eduarda, Martina, Sophia and Bonnie; many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.