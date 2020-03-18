Frank Phillip Richard, 70, Scottsbluff

Frank Phillip Richard, 70, of Scottsbluff, left his earthly life on March 16, 2020, at Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Scottsbluff. At his request, cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered in the valley where he was born and died. There will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Frank was born in Scottsbluff on September 26, 1949, the youngest of seven children born to George and Molly Richard. He attended Roosevelt grade school and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1968. He was baptized and confirmed in Salem Congregational Church. He later entered the United States Army and was stationed in Korea.

Frank worked for several contractors in roofing and flooring. In later years, he delivered the Star-Herald and enjoyed getting to know the people on his route. He enjoyed his collection of music including many vintage, original 78 rpm albums. Frank was a master at playing pool; winning several trophies. Usually loving to stay home, he did enjoy traveling to Colorado, touring the state, and attending concerts with his brother, Gary. He also looked after his dad in his later years by going fishing and “running around town” they both loved.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Harvey; sisters, Betty Krans and Eleanor Bauer; and sister-in-law, Helen Richard.

Surviving Frank is a son, Jason of Gering; daughter, Gretchen Harttown of Hawaii; brother, Gary of Commerce City, Colorado; sister, Joyce Fulk of Scottsbluff; eight nieces; seven nephews; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Richard of Scottsbluff and Bonnie Richard of Minnesota.