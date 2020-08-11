class="obituaries-template-default single single-obituaries postid-478320 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

August 11, 2020
Frankie “Margie” Dietrick, 78, Scottsbluff
October 21, 1941 - August 7, 2020

Frankie “Margie” Dietrick, 78, of Scottsbluff, passed away at her home on Friday, August 7, 2020.  There will be no visitation and cremation has taken place. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held.  Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Margie was born October 21, 1941 in York, Nebraska.  She was united in marriage to Neil in Hot Springs, South Dakota.  Margie most recently worked as a supervisor at FBG in Scottsbluff and as the manager of the West Overland Mobile Park.

Margie is survived by her son Todd (Peggy) Dietrick; sister-in-law: Sherrine Stark; and several extended family members.

