Fred “Bob” Uhrich, 90, Federal Heights, Colorado

Fred Uhrich, 90, of Federal Heights, Colorado, died Friday, June 19, 2020 in his home.

Fred “Bob” Uhrich was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to parents Fred and Edith Uhrich on January 26, 1930. His mother Edith and 7 siblings did lots of hard work farming all around the Scottsbluff area. At the ripe old age of 17, Bob joined the Navy and was lucky enough to be stationed in San Diego for a portion of his service. After lots of hard work and rewarding experiences serving his country, Bob left the Navy and went back to Nebraska to help his Mother and siblings. On May 16, 1957, Bob married Mildred Thomas, and this marriage would last over 51 wonderful years. During this marriage Bob and Mildred were blessed with four children: Jim, Cindy, Bob, and Laurie.

The family moved to Denver in 1966 and began many joyous family years of work, laugh, play, and love. Bob enjoyed many hobbies in his life of which gardening, camping, and fishing were high on the list. His philosophy was always to work during the week and do your chores on Saturday; Sunday was a day to rest and enjoy life with family time at home, in parks or at picnics. Sunday time also included family BBQ’s, long drives or watching sports. Bob also loved to gamble; Bob and Mildred made many trips to Las Vegas of which one was incredibly profitable with Bob winning over $13,000 on a penny slot machine!! Later when Central City, CO allowed gambling, Bob and Mildred became regular visitors to the “hills.”

After Bob’s wife, Mildred, predeceased him in 2008, he enjoyed 12 happy years spending quality time with his children and growing family. Bob was particularly fond of his 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He said being with them was “heaven.” He loved those babies; In January of this year, Bob’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his 90th Birthday. There wasn’t a moment in that day that he didn’t have a smile on his face celebrating his well lived life.

Bob is survived by his children Jim Uhrich, Cindy Hudak, Bob Uhrich and Laurie Ward; Sisters, Delores Arndt, Cheryl Ferreyra, Karen Zamora; brother Freddy Uhrich; Son-in law Bob Hudak; Daughter-in-law Chie Uhrich; Grandson Austin Uhrich; Granddaughters Sarah Ward and Brianna Uhrich; Great Granddaughter Mila; Great Grandson Noa, and several cherished nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and American Legion Post No. 36 Honor Guard. Friends and family are invited to his visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff.