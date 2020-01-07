Fred Gross, 98, Gering

Fred Gross, 98 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Heritage Estates.

His graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm at West Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Aging Office of Western Nebraska on behalf of Elderly Abuse/Elderly Advocacy. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Fred was born July 20, 1921 in Gering, Nebraska to August and Katherine (Knaub) Gross. He attended Gering schools. He was united in marriage to Mary Schaub on March 14, 1943 in Gering at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church (Gering Zion Church). To this union, two daughters were born Donna and RoseMarie.

Fred worked for the City of Gering, later for Lockwoods. The last 28 years he worked for the Gering City Schools in the janitorial position, where he retired from this position.

Fred was a quiet and reserved person, good natured and enjoyed tinkering in the garage on numerous projects.

Survivors include his daughters Donna Gates of Westminster, Colorado and RoseMarie (Dean) Polemi of Greenwood Village, Colorado; grandchildren Dr. Andrew (Danae) Polemi of Charlottesville, VA and Katelyn Polemi of Arbor, Michigan; sister Betty Siever of San Antonio, TX; sister-in-law Joyce Schaub of Gering and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary (Schaub) Gross, one sister and 7 brothers.