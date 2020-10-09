Fred Noboru Hara, 93, Scottsbluff

Fred Noboru Hara, 93, of Scottsbluff, passed away at his home surrounded by family on October 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 12 with Rev. Craig Collins officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Bridgman Funeral Home on Sunday, October 11 from 3:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Fred’s name may be made to the Legacy of the Plains – WNYMA Japanese Hall Fund or the First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff. Online Condolences may be made at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Fred was born on February 16, 1927 in La Junta, CO, to Itsuno Arakawa and Soshichi Hara. He moved to Nebraska in 1935 and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1944.

He married June Kishimoto on December 4, 1955 and raised 4 children. He farmed for 33 years in the Mitchell Valley area raising sugar beets, corn, beans, alfalfa, and cattle. In 1988, they retired and moved to Scottsbluff.

Fred proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1950–1952 and was selected to participate on the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2013. Always active, he was a member and volunteer at the First United Methodist Church, American Legion, Western Nebraska Young Men’s Association, served on the Haig school board for 12 years, was active in the Monument Valley Iris Society, enjoyed bowling with the ABC Bowling league for over 60 years and was inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame, elected to the USDA ASC Committee, earned a Master Gardener Certification and multiple Master Angler awards. Fred enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, travel, and his friends. Fred was a great family man and an inspiration for how to live life.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, June Kishimoto Hara; his brothers George, Dan, Frank, and Ted; sisters Ayako Kishiyama and Kazue Nagasawa.

Fred is survived by his children Diane (Bill Montague) Donnelly, Janet (Al Verhey) Hara, Kim (Doug) Flesher and Roger (Diana) Hara; grandchildren John (Allison) Donnelly III, Katherine (Bobby) Dodd, Matthew Donnelly, Jessica Flesher, Danielle Flesher; great grandson Harvey Hara Dodd; sisters Anna (Sam) Tomoi and Betty (Lee) Hayano; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Masks will be required at the church services and the Funeral Service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/methodistchurchscottsbluff/videos as well as www.firstumcsb.com/live and then posted on YouTube under First United Methodist Church – Scottsbluff, NE’s account.