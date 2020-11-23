Fredrick De Ollos, 69, Gering

Fredrick De Ollos, 69, from Gering, NE, died November 19, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center.

Fredrick was born February 23, 1951 in Scottsbluff, NE, to Vicente De Ollos and Angeline (Gonzales) De Ollos. He received his early education in the Gering Public Schools. Fredrick married Belia (Ballesteros) on December 10, 1976, and made their home in the Twin Cities. He worked several years at WNCC in custodial services before taking a position at Gering Jr. High School, where he worked until his retirement. After retirement from GPS, he provided assistance with extracurricular activities at Gering Jr. High.

Fredrick, beloved patriarch of his family, is survived by his wife, Belia, his children, Liz Gracia and Roxanne De Ollos of San Antonio, TX, Melissa Wendt of Conroe, TX, Cipriano Gracia of Aurora, CO, Laura Hogan and Crystal Palomo (Lucan) of Gering, NE; brothers Vincent (Marsha) De Ollos, Jr., John De Ollos, and Arthur (Vicki) of UT, David (Ana Maria) De Ollos, Jesse (Maria) De Ollos from Pahrump, NV, Genevieve Barber of Sacramento, CA and Delfina De Ollos of Fremont, NE, 18 grandchildren and 5 great children.

Fredrick was preceded into death by his parents; sister, Martha Perales; brothers, Pete De Ollos, Chris De Ollos, Sam De Ollos, Anselmo De Ollos, Tony De Ollos and Phillip De Ollos. Due to health restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Online Condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com