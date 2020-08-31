Gail (Cline) Phillips, 62, Gering

Gail (Cline) Phillips, age 62, of Gering, passed away at Regional West Medical Center on August 28, 2020. Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church on Thursday, September 3rd at 10:30am. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com and a memorial to the family has been set up to assist with the funeral cost.

She was born June 29, 1958 in Scottsbluff to Galen and Ruth (McCune) Cline, and received her early education in the Scottsbluff area schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. In 1983, she married Joe Samora in Denver, Colorado, where she owned her own house cleaning business. Barring this union, she was later wed to Mick Phillips in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they made their home. While living there, she had a job she truly loved, working for Wayne Newton, singer and actor.

Survivors include Gail’s daughter, April Hall; granddaughters, Breanne Hall and Madison Hall; brothers, Ed (Ellen) Cline, Larry (Mary) Cline, and Greg Cline; sisters, Kathie Fowlkes, Diane (Larry) Soto; and many special nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by her beloved Cockatoo, Willie Bird.

Gail was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as aunts and uncles.