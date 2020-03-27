Gary Allen Burkhart, 75, Scottsbluff

Gary Allen Burkhart, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, CO. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. A private family graveside will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Gary was born October 3, 1944 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Edward and Freda (Schmidt) Burkhart. He graduated from Mitchell High School and attended college. He considered himself a “jack of all trades.” Gary served in the Army National Guard for six years. He was united in marriage to Kelly J. Keller on March 3, 1991 at Irving, Texas.

Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He loved music, dancing, and riding his motorcycle. Gary often would reminisce about farming/cow-calf operation, which he thoroughly enjoyed. Dad would travel many miles to be there for his family. He had a smile and bubbly personality that would light up the room. Gary will be dearly missed by all.

Gary is survived by his wife Kelly; daughters Tisha Burkhart, Tina (Chris) Novak, and Tonia Burkhart; grandchildren Prestyn Novak, Morgan Parys, Brady Novak, and Naethaniel Gage; brother Daryl (Cynthia) Burkhart; nephews Levi and Mathew Burkhart; and niece Aimee Burkhart-Knoedler.



Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother Dennis Burkhart.