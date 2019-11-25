Gary Lee Mehling, 70, Torrington

Funeral services for GARY LEE MEHLING, 70, will be held at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Immanuel United Church of Christ in Lyman, Nebraska with Reverend Dr. Robert Smith & Pastor Cindy Bowker officiating. Burial will follow at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. Gary died while tending his cattle east of Hawk Springs, WY. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel United Church of Christ. Viewing will be Monday, November 25th from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Gary was born January 26, 1949 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in the Blizzard of ’49, the youngest son of Jake Jr. and Irene (Reichert) Mehling. He grew up in the Huntley, Wyoming area and graduated from Huntley High School in 1967. He then attended Eastern Wyoming College where he played on their first basketball team. In August of 1970 he married his best friend and love of his life, Kathy Smith. Gary went on to earn his degree from the University of Wyoming in Agricultural Engineering in December 1971. He was hand-picked by the Wyoming State Engineer as a Hydrographer-Commissioner right out of college, starting in March 1972. He also served in the Wyoming National Guard for 5 years. Moving back to Goshen County, Gary & Kathy built their home across the road from his original childhood home in the Table Mountain area, raising a son & a daughter there. While he was working for the state, they also started farming and ranching, first alongside his parents, then brothers Harold & Bob, and later their kids, Kelly & Jamie. Through the years they primarily grew corn, alfalfa, and small grains and even tried turnips. They also raised many cattle in that time finally settling on Salers after trying Shorthorns, Herefords and Limousines. In 2013, after 41 years working in Torrington for the State Engineer’s Office, he retired so he could focus on his love of farming & ranching. From the time he was old enough to milk a cow, he farmed with his family, for about 65 years.

Gary enjoyed spending quality time with his kids & grandkids, especially on the farm, and supporting all their activities. He also enjoyed taking care of his cows & calves, fishing in the mountains & chatting with friends. He was on the Goshen County Weed and Pest Board for many years and served in several positions at the Immanuel United Church of Christ. Gary’s family & friends will always remember him for his quick smile, fun-loving attitude, friendliness and above all his amazing work ethic.

Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy of Torrington; a son Kelly (Jamie) Mehling also of Torrington; a daughter Jamie (Tim) Rasnake of Wheatland, WY; two brothers Bob Mehling and Harold (Marilyn) Mehling both of Torrington; five grandchildren Bailey, Kassidy & Rory Mehling and Kaylee & Chase Rasnake and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents.