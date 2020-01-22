Gary Ray Lore, 81, Alliance/Gering

Gary Ray Lore, 81, of Alliance/Gering, Nebraska, died on January 21, 2020 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. His graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery with Reverend Richard Neugebauer officiating. Military honors will be presented by the United States Air Force Honor Guard. In lieu of a memorial, we ask that you pay it forward with a small gesture of kindness to another person, as Gary always did. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com

He was born January 24, 1938 at Alliance to Ira Kirby and Anna Mae (Sitler) Lore. He received his education and graduated from Alliance High School. Gary enjoyed his time in the United States Air Force (1960-1964) where he was a mechanic stationed in Brazil. He was married to Linda Jean Ackerman on September 26, 1965 at Alliance and the couple made their home in Gering.

Gary loved camping and fishing with his family, He also loved to roller skate and worked every weekend at the local roller skating rinks and to square dance with his wife whom he missed dearly following her death. Gary was a very caring and loving husband, father, brother and friend. Gary’s greatest joys were his grandchildren and caring for them. His other passions was reading and always learning.

Survivors include Daughter Tracy (Lawrence) Lore-Bilek of Loveland, CO; Son Alan (Dana) Lore of Honolulu, HI; Daughter Mary (Sean) Suhr of Minatare; grandchildren Kristie Lore, Garrett and Gregory Bilek, Devin and Aaron Suhr, and Anuhea Hauanio-Lore; Great Grandson Izaiah; sisters Carol (Don) Meyer of Cheyenne, WY; brothers Merle (Linda) Lore of Alliance and Glen (Diane) Lore of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by wife Linda Lore, parents Ira and Anna Lore, brother Clyde Boone, and sister Hallie Lore.