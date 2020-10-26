Gene J. Schoeneman, 82, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance.

He was born November 13, 1937 in Bayard, Nebraska to Henry and Eva (Asmus) Schoeneman.

He was united in marriage to Marilyn M. Schnell on October 4, 1959 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance.

Gene loved the land and farmed for 41 years until his semi-retirement in 2007. He and Marilyn enjoyed traveling to other states, spending time with his kids and grandkids and helping out on the farm when needed. Gene also enjoyed watching football and listening to gospel music.

Gene served on the Board of Directors for Westco for 2 terms, served on the Dist. 42 School Board and was a member of the Evangelical Free Church. In 2007 Gene and his family were recipients of the Alliance Chamber of Commerce Farmer/Rancher Family of the Year and he also achieved top 10 grower recognition awards from Western Sugar.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, his children, Keith (Teresa) Schoeneman and Scott (Cindy) Schoeneman of Alliance and Janet (Craig) Workman of Lincoln, his grandchildren, Sarah Bannan and Trent (Gina) Bannan, Rachel Schoeneman, Anna Schoeneman, Seth Schoeneman, Renata Schoeneman, Evan Schoeneman, Miranda Workman, Makenzie Workman and Grant Workman, and his great-grandchildren, Ross Boyd, Reed Boyd and Mia Bannan. He is also survived by his brother, John (Pam) Schoeneman of Wisconsin and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Lynn Bannan and his siblings Hank (Viola) Schoeneman, Irene (Albert) Pfenning, Christina (Dave) Martin, Sarah (Leslie) Gabel, Martha (Raymond) Gabel and Mary (Ed) Vogel.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Art Smith officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home with family present from 5-7 p.m. The family requests attendees wear masks inside the church.

Memorials may be given to the Highland Park Care Center Alzheimer’s Unit or the Evangelical Free Church. Gene’s family would also like to extend a tremendous thank you to the Highland Park Alzheimer’s Care Unit for their exceptional care and loving support.

