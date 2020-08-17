George Cantu, 30, Scottsbluff

George Cantu, 30 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 resulting from an automobile accident in Fargo, North Dakota.

His Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, August 18 at 10:00 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Fr Michael McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill. A visitation will be Monday from 1-7 pm with rosary at 6 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

He was born August 10, 1990 in Torrington, Wyoming to Jorge Cantu and Evangelina Torres and received his early education in Scottsbluff Public Schools. He has been with his girlfriend, Summer Lone Dog for 6 years and made their home in Scottsbluff.

Survivors include his mother Evangelina Torres, father Jorge Cantu, grandmother Josepha, aunt Cansuelo, sisters Rose Marie, Esperanza, Veronica, Cassandra and Miranda. His 6 children: Quentin, Tyzic, Illiana, Adallana, Arellia and Jorge.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Evaristo Torres and Juan Cantu, grandmother Silvia Alaniz, his uncles Daniel and Ernesto Torres and two nieces and one nephew.