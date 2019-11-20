George Crews, 71, Gurley

George Crews age 71, of Gurley, passed away on Saturday, November 16th in Gering, NE.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Friday November 22nd with visitation at 9:30 prior to service. Both will be held at the Dalton Assembly of God Church with Pastors Mike Sullivan and Dan Carlson officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign George’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation and sent to 10735 Rd 48, Gurley, NE 69141. You may view George’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

A complete obituary will be published when available.

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of George’s care and funeral arrangements.