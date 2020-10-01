George “Ed” Batt, 83, Scottsbluff

George “Ed” Batt, age 83 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, September 26, 2020 with family by his side.

Services will be held Tuesday, October 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Services will be livestreamed. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

He was born November 28, 1936 in Minatare, Nebraska to John George Batt and Eva Fertig Batt. He received his early education at the Crook Colorado school. He quit school at the age of 16 to help work the family farm after his father’s death. He finished his education after joining the U.S. Marine Corp. He served in the Marines from 1957 to 1960 as a jet mechanic in the VMF 232 Red Devil Fighter Squadron. He spent his service stationed in Hawaii, Japan and South Korea.

He married his soul mate, Carol Lissman, July of 1962. They made their first home in Farmington, New Mexico, where he worked in the oil fields. After returning to Scottsbluff, he was employed as a Volkswagen mechanic for Scottsbluff Volkswagen. He later started a foreign car repair shop, which he owned and operated for 32 years.

Ed loved hot rods, racing, car shows, Mustangs and antique tractors, but most of all his family.

Survivors include his wife Carol, daughter Denese (Rocky) Snyder, son Corey (Dana) Batt and grandchildren Kaylee (DJ) Sherwood, Austyn (Leslie) Snyder, Shelby, Sydnee and Savannah Batt and two great grandsons; three sisters and one brother.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and a brother.

Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.