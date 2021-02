Gerald “Jerry” Woolsey, 81, of Chappell passed away Monday afternoon, February 8, 2021 at the Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Jerry’s name can be made to Chappell Volunteer Fire and Rescue or the Chappell United Methodist Church.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is serving the Woolsey family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.