Gerald Luke Kessler, Jr., 44, Minatare

Gerald Luke Kessler Jr. “Jay,” 44, of Minatare, peacefully went home to be with his heavenly father August 1, 2020, due to a lengthy battle and struggles with diabetes. There will be a viewing Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. He will be cremated and at a later date buried. His celebration of life will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at his lakeside home, 290028 Stone Gate Road, Minatare, where he loved to spend his time. Online condolences may be made by visiting Jay’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

He was born July 22, 1976, in Scottsbluff to Gerald Kessler Sr. and Judy (Rust) Kessler. He married the love of his life Shanna Stengel August 3, 2000 and was blessed with two sons, Cody and Matthew. Jay loved his career of driving big rigs which was always his passion as a child. He loved to be outside in his yard making it look beautiful.

Jay is survived by his wife, Shanna; sons, Cody, and Matthew; father, Gerald Kessler Sr.; brother, Curtis Kessler (Perishia) of Scottsbluff; sisters, Amanda (Denny) Palmer, Rebecca (Russ) Shampang all of Casper, Wyoming, Jennifer Kessler (Tyler) of Scottsbluff, and Sabrina Kessler (Brian) of Gering; father-in-law, Jerry Stengel of Haig; mother-in-law, Joleen Siegfried of Gering; uncle, Donnie Kessler of LaGrange, Wyoming, who was a huge influence in his life growing up; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; his dog/best friend, Husker, that he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy K. Rust; grandparents, Raymond and Jane Kessler, and Edmund and Elizabeth Rust; uncle, Rex Richards; and father-in-law, Bob Siegfried.