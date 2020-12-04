Geraldine “Geri” Fay Anthony, 73, Sidney

Geraldine “Geri” Fay Anthony, age 73, of Sidney, NE, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Sidney Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 17, 1947 in Alliance NE, a daughter of the Late Alex and Dorothy Fritzler.

She attended school in Alliance and later went on to study in business finance, at Sidney Business College, in Sidney, NE. When she was done with school, she started a career with The City of Sidney as the City Manager’s secretary, then moved on to be the City Clerk Treasurer where she remained the next 53 years.

Our mother met the love of her Life, Lorin, in 1966 while he was working as an auto body technician in Sidney. They were married on August 27, 1967 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Alliance, NE. Out of this union, they had two sons, Michael and David.

Throughout her life, she loved taking vacations in Mexico, cooking and baking, working on craft projects, reading books, traveling the country to watch her grandson’s sporting events, attending car shows, spending time wining and dining her two daughter-in-laws, and most of all being with her family every minute she could.

Geri is survived by her loving husband, Lorin Anthony; sons, Michael and wife, Cary, Anthony; David and wife, Katie (Vrbas), Anthony; five grandsons Mitchell and wife, Katye, Thomas, Tyler and wife, Danielle, Anthony, Logan Gomez, Alexander Anthony, Brody Anthony; great grandsons Milo and Dawson; three loving brothers Richard and wife, Barb, Fritzler, Alvin and wife, Joella, Fritzler, and Allan Fritzler, many nieces and nephews, countless number of friends and co-workers from the City of Sidney.

Mom inspired us all through her fight to the end and her love for all.