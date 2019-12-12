Gladys C. Arrants, 90, Alliance

Gladys C. Arrants, 90, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital.

She was born November 3, 1929 in Alliance, Nebraska to Dewey and Marie (Zuerlein) Johnson.

She married Bob Arrants on May 31, 1956.

Gladys worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for many years before later working for Dr. Bowen in his optometry practice for 25 years. Bob and Gladys owned and operated Arrants Electric and Arrants Electric Motor Service for many years.

Gladys was a member of the United Methodist Church where she served on many boards and was a lay reader. She also was a member of the United Methodist Women, serving as treasurer and president. She and Bob served as representatives to annual conference in Lincoln for 5 years.

Gladys served for many years on the board of directors of the Nebraska Boys Ranch where she served as treasurer and secretary. She also volunteered with Prairie Haven Hospice, Box Butte General Hospital and RSVP. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Rick (Pam) Arrants of Alliance and Carol Ann (Richard) Blanco of Denton Texas; 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Johnson of Boston, MA, Bessie Hubbard of Bayard and Ethel Arrants of Kearney. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her great grandson, 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Memorial services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Pastor Gideon Achi and Jeanie Sedivy will officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family present to greet friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or Regional West Hospice.