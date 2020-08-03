Gladys (Hamaker) Morrison born February 2nd,1947, passed away July 26th, 2020 at her home in Kansas City, MO. Gladys was born to Mabel (Homrighausen) Hamaker and Casey Hamaker.

Casey was in the farm/ranch business. In 1955, the family moved to Weiser, ID where Gladys attended elementary school for the 3rd & 4th grade. The family moved back to the Crawford area in 1957 and she attended school there through the 8th grade. She played the clarinet in the school marching band starting in the 5th grade. She attended the University of Nebraska School of Agriculture (UNSA Aggies), Curtis, NE graduating in 1965. She made the Triple Treo in Curtis & traveled to many clinics, winning awards for their music. She graduated in the top of her class and took a job as Stockville County Assistant Assessor following graduation. She then moved on to the bright lights of Denver, doing clerical work. She joined the Sweet Adeline’s, an acapella group, that traveled the country to entertain. She had an amazing ear for music and perfect pitch.

While in Denver, she met the love of her life and got married. He was a career Air Force man and they moved to Tampa, FL where their first child was born, Jackie B. Morrison, Jr. Eleven months later, she delivered their second child, Lorinda K. (Morrison) Murphy. In 1979, the family moved to England. While there, Gladys become a tour guide for military families and took people across the Channel to other parts of Europe. She really enjoyed meeting people and truly loved that job.

Gladys loved board games and playing cards, pinochle was a favorite. She was lucky when it came to contests. She won everything from trips to turkeys. Her winning ways started back in High School when she entered a contest and won a sewing machine, for which she had no use – she didn’t like to sew. When she still lived in the Crawford area, she went on to win two different trips to Mexico & more than one turkey!

After retiring from the military, the family moved back to the Crawford area. The children attended Sioux County High School in Harrison and Gladys went to work at Arrow Seed Company in Crawford. After the children graduated, Gladys accepted a job with Royal Seed Company in St. Joseph, MO and moved to Kansas City. Her streak of good luck followed her and she won another trip – an amazing all-expense paid vacation to Hawaii!

In the late 90’s she had a new calling. She began taking massage therapy classes, learned the art of hypnotherapy and energy work. She became a Certified Massage Therapist and began building a client base while still working her full time job at Royal Seeds. By 2005, she had enough clients to quit her day job and do massage work full time, which she did until she retired.

Gladys always put her heart and soul into whatever the endeavor, she strived to be the best. She had the biggest heart for animals and was always taking in stray or injured cats and dogs. She was especially fond of Harry, her furry four-legged companion of the past 12 years.

Gladys battled diabetes the last few years of her life. She was fiercely independent and infinitely resourceful. She will be missed, but fondly remembered, by all who knew her.

Gladys is survived by her son Jackie Boyd Morrison Jr. (Cherie) of Paradise, AZ; daughter Lorinda Kay (Barrie) Murphy of Bonney Lake, WA; three grandchildren, Megan (Bradly) Morales of Winder, GA; MaKenna Murphy of Manhattan, NY; Airman 1st Class Ryan Murphy of Hurlburt Field, FL; sister Connie (Joe) Grote of Lewellen, NE; two nephews and a niece as well as many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Casey & Mabel (Homrighausen) Hamaker, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She will be laid to rest at the Hemingford Cemetery.

Gladys didn’t want a gathering to see her off on her new journey, so we will be honoring her wish. Please remember her as she was, there are no more memories to be made … only remembrances.