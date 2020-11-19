Gladys Irene (Parmenter) Doremus, 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020 at The Village in Scottsbluff, NE.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2020 from 10-1pm at the Gering Memorial Chapel. Masks will be required during the visitation time and all Covid protocols will be observed. A live streamed prayer service beginning at 1pm will be on Gering Memorial Chapel’s website and Facebook page for all friends and loved ones to view. Unfortunately, due to Covid, only direct descendants of Gladys will be able to attend the in-person prayer service. Internment will take place at 2pm at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering and will also be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Regional West Homecare and Hospice or The DOVES program in Gering.

Gladys was born on August 11, 1923 in Gering, Nebraska, to John and Etta (Bartow) Parmenter. She was baptized in the Methodist Church in Melbeta, Nebraska in May of 1938. She graduated from Melbeta high school in 1941. On March 11, 1946, Gladys married Gerald “Jerry” Doremus in Phillipsburg, KS and to this union, 3 children were born: Dwaine, Ronald, and Patricia.

From 1954 until 1973, Gladys helped her husband in the running of their grocery store, Jerry’s AG, in Minatare, NE. She loved hosting people at her home and never turned down a cup of coffee or a phone call with anyone who knew and loved her. While she enjoyed playing cards with friends and card clubs, she especially loved teaching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play card games such as Golf and May I. She may have even let them drink coffee once in a while during these card sessions! Her great-grandchildren started calling her Grandma Boop, for her love of creating cute Betty Boop drawings. This led to Betty Boop memorabilia brought to her from all over the country and formed a very impressive collection.

Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Rev. Dwaine (Janice) Doremus of Wentworth, SD, Ron (Lynda) Doremus of Gering, NE, and Pat (Terry) Livengood of Chappell, NE, ten grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters, and dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.